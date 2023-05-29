Pedro Aguayo Damian, born January 18, 1946 in Nochistlán, Zacatecaswas a leading figure in the professional wrestling. At an early age, the Aguayo Dog immigrated to the municipality of felling, Jaliscoand later moved to Guadalajara in search of better life opportunities.

To contribute to household expenses, Pedro Aguayo worked in different trades, such as baker and shoemaker. He also dabbled in soccer and the boxingbut it was in wrestling where he found his true calling and achieved fame.

Under the tutelage of one of the best instructors in the pankration, Cuauhtemoc “Devil” Velasco, Pedro Aguayo made his way into the world of costalazoswearing his characteristic outfit consisting of a vest and boots that simulated canine skin.

He was consented to by the public of special wrestling

However, at the time of his debut, an error in his license as a wrestler would give him the nickname with which he would be identified by the public, they wrote “Perro” instead of his given name, Pedrowho showed his preference for the rude side and developed a great rivalry with Saint The Silver Masked; however, he later also dabbled in the scientific side, earning everyone’s love and respect.

Within the American circuit in the WWF (today WWE), the Aguayo Dog achievement the Lightweight Championship, becoming the first holder of that belt on March 26, 1981. He held the title for the longest period on record, at 826 days, as well as the shortest, at just eight days. In addition, he became the longest-reigning champion by obtaining the title at 43 years and nine months, and he won the gold belt seven times.

Throughout its more than 30-year career, the “Can de Nochistlán” has obtained innumerable titles, masks and hair.. Among his most outstanding achievements are victories over renowned fighters such as Karloff Lagarde, Ray Mendoza, black navarro, Texan, Chicano blood, Wild beast, among others. He also faced memorable matches where the mask of his opponents was played, managing to unmask fighters such as konnan and Mask Year 2000.

With his puppy, the Son of the Special Aguayo Dog

However, one of the most difficult moments in the life of Pedro Aguayo came in 2015, when his heir, the Son of the Aguayo Dog, died after a fight in Tijuana, in March of that same year. This tragic event left a deep mark on the career and personal life of the legendary fighter who fpassed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 79 yearsvictim of a heart attack.