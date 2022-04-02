Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wrestling | Konsta Mäenpää wrestles European Championship bronze medal, Arvi Savolainen brings second medal to Finland on Sunday

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The bronze match ended 1–1, but the medal came to the Finn because he scored the last point.

Konsta Mäenpää has wrestled the European Championship bronze in the 130-pound Greco-Roman wrestler series. Ilmajoki Racers Mäenpää won the series in the bronze match of Germany Franz Richterin. The bronze match ended 1–1, but the medal came to the Finn because he scored the last point.

Earlier on Saturday, Mäenpää won the Czech Republic in a collection match Stepan Davidin 5–1.

The medal is Finland’s second from the European Championship rug in Budapest, as Arvi Savolainen advanced to the final of the 97-kilo series. Savola will face Bulgaria in Sunday’s final Kiril Milovin.

#Wrestling #Konsta #Mäenpää #wrestles #European #Championship #bronze #medal #Arvi #Savolainen #brings #medal #Finland #Sunday

See also  Mental disorders turned out to be dangerous in COVID-19
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Iago Aspas: "It seems that the referee wanted Benzema's hat trick"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.