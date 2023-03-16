Wrestling | Jonni Sarkkinen wrestled the European Youth Championship gold – the world champion got a ride

Finland has now received two championships from European Championships.

15.3. 20:53

Jonni Sarkkinen won the Greco-Roman Youth (under 23) European Championship when he defeated Norway in the 82kg final Exauce Mukubun.

The championship is Finland’s second in the age-group EC wrestling championships in Bucharest, yesterday Tino Ojala won the 63 kg category.

Mukubu is the reigning world champion in his age group, but against Sarkkis, the Norwegian had no seams. Sarkkinen clearly won the match 6–0.

Yesterday, Ojala became the third Finnish wrestler to win gold at the under-23 European Championships (previous Petra Olli 2015 and 2017 and Arvi Savolainen 2019). There are now four European champions of the age group in Finland.