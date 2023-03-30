Wrestling | Jonni Sarkkinen and Tino Ojala are champions in a sport where it’s bad if you run out of fitness: “It’s been a passion since I was young”

In history, you have to go back to 1969 before you find two Finns who won the European wrestling championship in the same games. Jonni Sarkkinen and Tino Ojala succeeded at the right moment. In the fall, the duo will aim for the youth world championships in Tampere.

Thumps, thumps, thumps!

Painimolski’s slap echoes from the walls of the Urhea hall on Mäkelänrinte in Helsinki. Jonni Sarkkinen and Tino Ojala throw molski at each other like sacks of potatoes.

The European champions of wrestling under the age of 23 are good friends, but in practice they only do the same exercises as a joke. It’s because of the weight difference.

Sarkkinen won the European championship in the 82 kg category and Ojala in the 63 kg category. They do not remain permanent series of champion wrestlers. In next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, there will be six wrestling classes: 60, 67, 77, 87, 97 and 130 kilograms (heavy category).

If Sarkkinen aims for an Olympic place, he has to move up to the 87 kg category and Ojala to the 67 kg category.

However, you shouldn’t rush because of the weight classes. In October, the partnerships will wrestle in the current series for the under-23 world championships in Tampere.

The corona pandemic canceled the 2020 corresponding competitions granted to Tampere.

Young Under the pressure of the EC in Bucharest, Sarkkinen defeated Norway in the final match Exauce Mukubun with a score of 6–0. Mukubu is the reigning 23-year-old world champion from last October’s Games in Spain.

Two weeks before Mukubu won the World Championship gold, Sarkkinen defeated him in the tournament in Denmark with a score of 4–3, so the opponent was familiar.

“The guy’s skills were known. I knew he was a man of big matches. Even though the points win in the European Championships was clear, the situations were tight. Mukubu tried three times to push me off the mat. I had to be awake all the time,” 20-year-old Sarkkinen repeats the solution.

Based on the points, Ojala had to face a much tougher challenge than Sarkkinen: Georgian Giorgi Shotadzen lost 5–4.

“I had nothing to lose. I went to the mat as the underdog. In the last minute, I got a two-point performance. The feeling was incredible after that. For the first time, I made it to top ten in the value competition. I got the feeling that I can wrestle,” says 21-year-old Ojala.

Tino Ojala, coach Veli-Karri Suominen and Jonni Sarkkinen.

in the European Championships Served as coach of the Finnish team Brother Karri Suominen unabashedly praises his protégés.

“Jonni’s tournament was amazing, the work of a professional from start to finish. Tino was diligent and hardworking. Both are open and listen,” praises Suominen.

According to Suominen, especially Ojala’s condition improved tremendously after the wrestler’s physique started to get in shape.

Ojala used to have problems with his legs. He was completely exhausted at the end of the match.

“When his legs got tired, Tino lost faith that he could wrestle,” says Suominen.

In particular, Ojala remembers last autumn’s World Youth Championship, which he describes as a disaster.

“After three minutes, my condition failed me. During my time in the army, the thought clicked in my head that I would get in shape, but I wouldn’t say that it was thanks to the army. Now I can wrestle and recover from training,” says Ojala.

About Finnish wrestlers only Arvi Savolainen and Petra Olli had achieved a gold medal in the European Championships for under-23s.

You have to go back in history until 1969 before there are two Finns who won the European championships in the same games. Risto Björlin (57 kilos) and Eero Tapio (74 kg) won the adult European championships in Modena, Italy.

“In that sense, the boys made history in their own way, when you have to go back a long way in time”, Painiliito’s executive director and former head coach of the sport Pasi Sarkkinen give a laugh.

in the World Cup Tapio Sipilä and Hannu Lahtinen won gold in their series in 1983.

“ “My mother has given me tips on nutrition and mental training. Then the other half comes from the father”

Pass Sarkkinen is Jonni’s father. Jonni’s mother Tuuli Matinsalo is a two-time world champion and a four-time European champion in aerobics.

“The parents have been some kind of role models. They have taught me a lot about the life of an athlete, training and enjoying it. I have received tips from my mother about nutrition and mental training. The sports side then comes from the father,” says Jonni Sarkkinen.

Pasi Sarkkinen confirms that wrestling has always been present in the family.

“For Jonni, it has been a passion since he was young,” says Pasi Sarkkinen.

The eldest son of a sporting family plays football in the FC Vaajakoski team in Kakkose. The family’s 19-year-old daughter has also wrestled.

Jonni Sarkkinen says that wrestling was a clear choice of sport for him already when he was under school age. He has also played Jyväskylä’s “national game” baseball. Sarkkinen represents Harjun Voima Jyväskylä.

Jonni Sarkkinen often visits his family in Jyväskylä, although he is currently at the Defense Forces Sports School in Santahamina, as is Ojala.

Both European champions want to see how far the grits are enough in wrestling. Both would be interested in staying in the army to work as a non-commissioned officer in physical education. Sarkkinen would also like to study sports pedagogy.

Javelin thrower Janne Läspä recently attracted attention when he criticized the Sports School as a “play school”.

Sarkkinen and Ojala do not sign Läspä’s statement. A funny coincidence is that Läspä and Ojala were roommates in Sports School. Sarkkinen and Läspä, on the other hand, are school friends.

Sarkkinen’s and Ojala’s military service ends only in the fall, while Läspä’s service ended last week.

“Janne got a little sick, and there were a lot of idiots in the army. In the beginning, I also had health problems and a dust allergy before I got used to it,” says Ojala.

Both train a lot in the Urhea hall, which is one of the centers of Finnish wrestling.

Ojala was born in Vihti, but the family moved to northern Helsinki when Tino was six years old.

Tino discovered wrestling through his brother Toni, who is four years older. Toni Ojala is still wrestling but has been plagued by injuries.

“Actually, it all started with the fact that my father’s friend was a wrestler. He told the father to make the boys wrestle when they are otherwise so wild,” says Tino Ojala, who represents Haka in Helsinki.

Thump, thump, thump! the wrestling moose shouts as the young champions continue to nag at each other.

“I claim that both of them will become medalists in the men’s competition,” says wrestling coach Suominen from the edge of the mat.