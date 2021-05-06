Wrestling | Jere Heino went on his back in the wrestling Olympic qualifiers, dreams of an Olympic place are evaporating

Jere Heino, who wrestled in the freestyle 125kg series, lost in his opening match of the Olympic qualifiers in Bulgaria. Six Finns will take part in the tournament.

Free wrestler Jere Heinon dreams of a Tokyo Olympic venue are evaporating. Heino suffered a defeat to Tajikistan in his opening match at the World Olympic Qualifiers Rustam Iskandarille. Iskandari beat Heino in the 125 kg opening match.

Heino, 26, who represents the Pori Wrestling Men, is waiting in Sofia, Bulgaria, to see if his tournament continues with collectibles.

Brother of Jere Heino Ville Heino will play today in the 86 pound series. His opening opponent is Ukraine Muhammad Aliyev.

In Sofia wrestling six Finns. The Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic qualifiers, which start on Saturday, are included Elmer Mattila At 67 pounds, Matias Lipasti 77 kg, Vili Ropponen 87 kg and Elias Kuosmanen 130 pounds in a series.

Arvi Savolainen has acquired an Olympic place for Finland in the Greco-Roman wrestling series of 97 kilos. Savola has not yet been named to the Tokyo Olympic team.