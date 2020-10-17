Federal President Steinmeier wants to make the Paulskirche in Frankfurt, which is in dire need of renovation, the central place of remembrance of the German history of democracy. But the AfD also lays claim to this tradition.

D.he association “Reichsbanner Schwarz-Rot-Gold” has made the protection of the free and democratic basic order of the Federal Republic a priority. Here Germany’s democratic success story is supposed to be combined with the colors that many German citizens were suspicious of for decades or still are today. An association founded in the Weimar Republic to defend the still young democracy. The “Reichsbanner” is non-partisan, but in practice it is dominated by Social Democrats. The chairman is Johannes Kahrs.

By May 5, when the SPD member of the Bundestag surprisingly resigned his mandate, Kahrs had obtained the money for countless political projects. Also for the cradle of the black, red and gold flag, the Paulskirche in Frankfurt. The delegates of the Frankfurt National Assembly, the first representative body for all of Germany, met here in 1848 and 1849, and the flag was chosen as the official federal colors. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal President, also a fighter for the good reputation of Black-Red-Gold and Social Democrat with dormant party membership, is said to have addressed the comrade and most influential budget politician in the Bundestag Johannes Kahr. Whether he could take care of the Paulskirche. Kahrs took care.