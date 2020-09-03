D.he audience is amused when Friedrich Merz talks about toilet paper, of all things. The former Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag sits in the restaurant on an upholstered bench and says that a company of which he is the supervisory board chairman has coped well with the pandemic. “It produces toilet paper. That was a great time, ”says Merz. At the moment, however, less is being bought again.

After a long absence, the Christian Democrat is once again the focus. Around 80 people sit at tables, most of them regional entrepreneurs and a few CDU members. The 64-year-old lawyer came to the “Neue Färberei” in Hagen on Wednesday evening, a restaurant with rustic charm, exposed concrete walls, visible steel girders and ventilation pipes. Hagen is a former industrial city on the southern edge of the Ruhr area, which sees itself as the “gateway to the Sauerland”.

also read Succession question in the CDU

The Sauerland is Merz ‘home, and he also has a home game at his appearance. The tall candidate for the CDU party chairmanship and the Union’s candidacy for chancellor still stands for economic-political competence, and he plays that out on Wednesday evening. “The modernization of our economy is overdue,” warns Merz. After Corona at the latest, one has to talk about the deficits in this country, if necessary in a controversial dialogue. “We are in the next big industrial transformation,” says Merz. That is his well-known tenor, which he now gives a new urgency in the crisis.

The end of the summer break also marks the end of isolation for Merz. Since the global pandemic was proclaimed six months ago, the fight against the coronavirus has determined political work. In addition to virologists, the focus was mainly on people with government offices, while public perception was concentrated on the crisis managers in the federal and state levels. For Merz it was a time of relative insignificance, as well as for the third candidate for the party chairmanship, Norbert Röttgen. But now the situation is changing. Corona still determines perception, but other topics are becoming more important.

also read

Merz also notices that he is more heard again. He gives interviews, visits talk shows again, gave a speech to CDU members in Döbeln, Saxony, and made visits to the party base in Hagen or Düsseldorf. Local elections will take place in North Rhine-Westphalia in one and a half weeks. For Merz, there are good opportunities to switch back to live mode, albeit in a smaller group due to the corona. “The interest in her person and in her speaking skills remains high,” said the CDU parliamentary deputy in the Hagen city council, Jörg Klepper, in greeting.

Merz has not spoken to guests present since the beginning of March, instead he had to quarantine himself and cure a corona infection. He limited himself to video conferences and telephone calls, while Chancellor Angela Merkel, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, or the Prime Ministers Armin Laschet (North Rhine-Westphalia and Markus Söder (Bavaria) held weekly press conferences that were well received.

The changing perception means a new opportunity for Merz, because the situation for him has become more complicated in the pandemic. In surveys, Bavaria’s head of government has become the Union’s most popular candidate for chancellor. Laschet recently received a public recommendation from the Chancellor for the party chairmanship and candidacy for chancellor. The NRW head of government has the “tools”, she said.

Too early to write off Merz

There are still three months to the planned CDU party congress on December 4th, at which 1001 delegates are to elect the successor to the outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. It’s a little eternity in these troubled times, and therefore it would be premature to write off Merz.

There is no sign of bitterness over the past few months. He looks relaxed and is quick-witted as usual. In his appearances, he praises the federal and state governments for crisis management. “Despite all the criticism, we can say that things have gone well in Germany so far. We have that very well under control, ”says Merz in Hagen.

In his approximately 25-minute lecture and the subsequent discussion, he focuses on world politics. He does not mention the competition for party leadership at all. Merz emphasizes that Europe must act on an equal footing with the USA and China. He quotes EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen (CDU), who said that Europe had to speak the language of power.

also read

“Then Germany must also be ready to speak the language of power,” adds Merz. Again and again he expresses his concern that Germany is falling behind globally because it has become accustomed to a “certain inertia”. Above all, he is annoyed about the lack of digitization in schools. “It is such an absurd process that schools do not have WiFi,” he says indignantly. This is “unworthy” for a highly developed country like Germany.

Merz again took on the role that suits him best: that of the urgent, admonishing modernizer. The vote on the new CDU party leader will also be a personality choice, and then it will also be about who embodies leadership skills better. So far you can mainly see the difference between the characters. Laschet comes across as jovial, binding, consensus-oriented. During the crisis he also seemed overwhelmed at times. Merz, however, appears as dashing and, if necessary, confrontational.

Serious differences in content between Laschet and Merz have not yet been seen. Both emphasize their passion for Europe and that the European Union must develop international standards in order to act on an equal footing with the USA and China. Both speak out in favor of the social market economy. In Hagen, Merz even expressed his unease about economic life in the USA, which in his eyes is more ruthless than in Germany. “This is not my world,” says Merz.

Something like 2015 should “not repeat itself”

Differences in content could become clearer in the next few weeks. Merz, for example, is critical of the extension of short-time work benefits and warns of a longer period for bankruptcy registrations. In Hagen, he announced his own tax concept, which should also open up new scope for the municipalities.

The different approaches of Merz and Laschet can be seen in the refugee policy. Laschet recently visited a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. He spoke of the “outcry of the desperate” and called for a common EU refugee policy.

This also corresponds to Merz’s attitude, but he argues differently. When he appeared in Döbeln in mid-August, he dared to indirectly criticize Merkel’s 2015 refugee policy, which led to the admission of several hundred thousand people and which is still controversial in the Union. Something like 2015 should “not repeat itself”, said Merz.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

At that time, decisions were made “unilaterally” in Germany. It was good and right “that 15,000 stranded people from Vienna and Budapest are being brought to Germany, that they are not left alone. Germany showed itself from its very best. That was a great work of humanity. But after that you should have said, now is good, more is not possible, ”said Merz in Döbeln.

During his comeback from isolation, Merz also braced himself against the argument that experience in government is a decisive criterion for party leadership and candidate for chancellor. The former Union parliamentary group leader recently told in Düsseldorf that it was “more complicated” to lead a parliamentary group with 300 independent, non-subordinate members than a ministry with employees who are authorized to issue instructions. He also considers it useful to have worked in the private sector and not pursued a purely party career.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

He had been to the USA 120 times in his life and, as the head of supervisory boards, had the experience of “running apparatus”.

The visit to Hagen is confirmation for Merz that he still has his supporters in the CDU. When he applied for party chairmanship together with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn at the end of 2018, he failed in the runoff election against Kramp-Karrenbauer with 48 percent. This tight result spurs him on.

That is one of the reasons why he sees no reason to come to an understanding with his competitors. He once said if it had been 35 percent, he would not have run again. Nobody in Hagen asks him about his ambitions. That Merz continues, apparently enough as evidence for those present.