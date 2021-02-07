The ex-central banker is getting positive signals when trying to build a government. There was a surprise in the previous government camp.

ROME taz | Everyone wants Mario Draghi. The ex-central banker, who was entrusted with the formation of a government by President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday, received support from the left to the far right in the exploratory talks with the parties that nobody had expected in advance. In the best case for him, Draghi can count on 590 of the 630 votes in the House of Representatives and 290 of the 315 votes in the Senate.

The first big surprise came in the previous government camp that the cabinet had carried under the outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Only the small center party Italia Viva under Matteo Renzi, which broke the coalition and thus brought about Conte’s fall, had positioned itself as an enthusiastic supporter of Draghi. The moderate left Partito Democratico (PD), on the other hand, faced this solution with great stomach ache, mainly because they feared that it would break their alliance with the Movimento5Stelle (M5S – 5-Star Movement).

After the failure of Contes – who is close to the five stars – the fact that the ruling party, which is the strongest in parliament, could support Draghi of all people, it actually seemed impossible. The five stars have always considered him the protagonist of the establishment that fought the movement. He was an “apostle of the elites”, said Alessandro Di Battista, the most important head of the Fundi wing, in the familiar sound of the movement.

Three people then took care of the rapid change of course: the PD Chairman Nicola Zingaretti, the previous Prime Minister Conte – and the comedian Beppe Grillo, founder and father of the five stars, who has actually been completely out of the day-to-day business of the M5S for almost three years.

Conte: “I am not the saboteur”

No sooner was Draghi entrusted with forming a government than last week Zingaretti convened a crisis summit of the PD, the M5S and the small, radical left list Liberi e Uguali (LeU – Free and Equal), the three coalition partners who were loyal to Conte until the end had confessed. At this summit he made it clear to the partners that the PD wants to continue the alliance with M5S and LeU with a view to future elections.

Conte responded to this signal with a statement to the press. The non-party lawyer announced that he was by no means hostile to a Draghi government: “I am not the saboteur”. At the same time, the popular Conte made it clear that he sees himself as the future front man of the five stars: he told his “friends”, “I’m here and I’ll be there”. Moreover, he also appeared as a staunch advocate of the three-party alliance M5S-PD-LeU, which has a future as the “Alliance for Sustainable Development”.

As always with radical changes in the five stars, it was not possible without Grillo. In the summer of 2019 – after the right-wing populist Lega under Matteo Salvini had burst the first Conte government – the M5S pushed through the swing of the M5S to the coalition with the previously hated PD.

This time, after several hours of telephone conversation with Draghi, Grillo came to Rome personally, and personally he led the M5S delegation into the exploratory discussion with the designated head of government. He would like him to create a “Ministry for Ecological Conversion”. But for the yes of the five stars it should be enough that Draghi promised that he would not touch the general basic security that the M5S had enforced during his reign.

Right Lega makes a 180 degree U-turn

But there was also a more than surprising volte in the right-wing opposition dominated by the tough populists. There Silvio Berlusconi has been staging himself with his Forza Italia (FI) as a defender of Europe for months; that he now wants to lead FI into the government majority was to be expected.

What is really astonishing, however, is that Salvini has also made a 180-degree U-turn and now wants to support the man who, as ECB President, was the top guardian of the euro until October 2019. The Lega that liked to make propaganda with anti-European and “Italy first!” Tones is now pushing into the government camp.

As if that weren’t enough, Salvini declared that he would “not impose any conditions”, either in terms of factual or personnel issues. And so it is said from his conversation with Draghi that he made no mention of his favorite topic, the policy of the “ports closed” for migrants. When asked about his relationship with the EU, Salvini dryly declared in front of the press, “We are in Europe”.

This is exactly what he is concerned with: The support of a Draghi government offers him the great opportunity to subject his Lega to an image change and thus to get out of the dirty corner in which it has been sitting next to the AfD and Marine Le Pen.

Five stars have to bite into the sour apple

Italy could see such a really bizarre government alliance: an alliance in which the five stars bite the bullet in the first place, knowing not only Berlusconi but also Salvini by their side. But PD is also “not amused” by the emerging solution. She still hopes that Draghi could disapprove of the Lega’s approval with a markedly pro-European orientation. Party leader Zingaretti had declared a few days ago that the PD will “never” rule alongside right-wing nationalists. But the word “never” seems to be a thing of the past across political camps.

And the citizens seem to appreciate the turnaround: Draghi has an approval rating of 71 percent and thus beats his predecessor Conte, who has “only” 58 percent.