Wrestling | Elias Kuosmanen, who won the Olympic place, received support from champion wrestler Rami Hietaniemi – “We were in good faith that this will happen”

According to Rami Hietaniemi, Elias Kuosmanen’s performance in obtaining an Olympic place was a full ten tactically and technically.

Elias Kuosmanen did a foul on Saturday night and wrestled Finland for another venue at the Tokyo Olympics.

What made the 25-year-old Kuosmanen’s work amazing was that in the spring he switched from a 97-pound to a 130-pound heavyweight and wrestled heavily underweight with big men. Kuosmanen weighed 108 kilos in the qualifying tournament, which is twenty kilos less than the big men in the heavyweight series.

Greco-Roman wrestler World Championship and European Championship medalist and winner of twelve championship gold medals in the sport Rami Hietaniemi watched at home the battle of Kuosmanen in the World Qualifying Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“The cold shivers went away when he reached the Olympic place. It was a battle, ”Rami Hietaniemi said on Sunday. Hietaniemi had supported Kuosmanen’s preparations for the qualifying tournament.

The place was confirmed when Kuosmanen wrestled for Sunday’s final. Kuosmanen’s catch on Sofia’s Saturday was three wins from three matches.

In the third and decisive match, he wrestled a 1-1 draw in Ukraine Mykola to Kuchma with. The last point earned by Kuosmanen pushed the match in Finland’s favor.

After securing the Olympic venue, Kuosmanen was confused, but satisfied and pleased.

“I guess I’ll make history, because I’ve ever had such a light guy take the Olympic place in the heaviest series of the crack,” Kuosmanen told STT from Bulgaria.

Pair weeks ago, Hietaniemi and Kuosmanen met and talked over coffee about Kuosmanen’s upcoming contract.

“We talked about these heavy series guys and how to wrestle with them. He thought at the time that he would fight his way to the finals. We were in good faith that this will happen, ”Rami Hietaniemi said.

Hietaniemi and Kuosmanen talked especially about mental preparation for the qualifying tournament matches.

“He was carefully prepared. We talked about not losing weight if you have to get a point. ”

Hietaniemi won the 84-kg World Championship bronze in 2011 and the 85-kg European Championship silver in 2014. Hietaniemi has wrestled the 120-kg European Championship gold medalist Juha Ahokka so Hietaniemi had an idea of ​​how Kuosmanen, who was lighter than his opponents, could do in Sofia.

“Kuosmanen’s performance was a full ten tactically and technically. I wouldn’t add anything to his style. There was quite a bit of a shout during the match where the place was decided. ”

Kuosmanen first had to tire his opponent.

“Once the big guy has clotted, then they try to catch up. The beginning is the hardest. When the sweat starts to flow at one and a half minutes, then the game becomes easier. The pounds level off. That’s when the best elements of the smaller guy come out. ”

“Elias’ dumbbell technology is world-class, and it showed up in the best spots in this tournament.”

Hietaniemi knows what Kuosmanen’s performance has required and how behind the ruthless work is the Olympic venue.

“This achievement certainly replaced mental scars. I couldn’t be happier for him. ”

Kuosmanen made the decision to switch to the heavy series only in the spring, when Arvi Savolainen wrestled Finland on the ground in March for the European Olympic qualifiers

In the discussions between Hietaniemi and Kuosmanen, there was also talk about whether Kuosmanen should gain more weight.

“I thought it shouldn’t be raised terribly. Oxygen uptake decreases and wrestling becomes heavier if you gain more weight. Strength training should make sense so that speed does not suffer. ”

According to Hietaniemi, Kuosmanen should proceed with the same tactics and gain more match experience.

“I think he has a chance to make the final win at the Olympics.”

Hietaniemi says that he is happy to help from Kuosma if help is needed.

“There’s a lot of stuff to keep in mind.”