Sunday, December 11, 2022
Wrestling | Elias Kuosmanen was left without a main opponent at the Ilmajoki molsk

December 10, 2022
The Finns won four series.

10.12. 20:39

Press prize race medalists Elias Kuosmanen and Konsta Mäenpään the planned 130-kilogram competition in Ilmajoki dried up due to the snot that hit Mäenpää. Before his series victory in Greco-Roman wrestling, Kuosmanen still made a full speech on Saturday.

In his opening match of the Arvo Haavisto tournament, Kuosmanen took an overwhelming victory over Estonia Eerik from Panki. In the future, Kuosmanen’s forces got to know Lithuania Romas Fridrikas, which bent 1–4. Neither does Germany’s European Championship win Franz Richter couldn’t do anything to a fit Kuosmase, who was recorded a 7–1 victory over the German.

“There are no big feelings here. All familiar friends, and I’ve beaten them before. It turned out to be a decent working day, and the seats remained intact,” said Kuosmanen.

The Finns were also able to win series Matias Lipasti in 72-kilogram, Mikko Peltokangas in the 77-kilogram and Jonni Sarkkinen in 82-kilogram ones.

