Wrestling | Elias Kuosmanen near wrestling – an Olympic place one victory away

Kuosmanen has already wrestled two wins in the heavyweight series in the Bulgarian Olympic qualifiers.

Finland Elias Kuosmanen has advanced to the semifinals of the Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic qualifiers in Sofia, Bulgaria.

He defeated the host country in the 130kg semi-finals Radoslav Plamenov Georgjevin. The opponent in the evening semi-final will survive later. The winner secures the Olympic venue.

Earlier today, Kuosmanen defeated Greece in the opening round Alexandros Papadatosin.

Kuosmanen normally wrestles in the 97 kg series, but fights in Sofia in the heavy series. Arvi Savolainen has already acquired 97 kg of land for Finland and is a strong candidate for Tokyo. Kuosmanen is trying to secure a race ticket in the bigger men’s series.