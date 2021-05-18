Wrestling | Elias Kuosmanen is a rare wrestler: he is allowed to eat as much as he can

Ten days ago Elias Kuosmanen did an incredible trick. Vantaa resident wrestling in the heavyweight of the Olympic venue, for which he was over 20 pounds underweight.

On the weighing morning, Kuosmanen got some food to eat his stomach, when wrestlers usually have to lose weight and sweat the last hundred grams off in the sauna.

“There was no fear that I would have eaten too much breakfast,” says Kuosmanen.

Still in the winter, Kuosmanen applied for an Olympic place in the 97-kilo series but lost it to his colleague and good friend Guess to Savolainen. After that, Kuomanen was forced to apply for value representation in the upper 130 kg series. The wrestler must not press any more.

“If you weigh 131 pounds, it’s a pound too much and you have to start losing weight.”

In the Olympic qualifiers in Sofia, Kuosmanen weighed 108 kilos.

“It was definitely in my best interest not to have to bother with my weight. It gave me a surprise advantage in qualifying, ”says Kuosmanen.

Transition the heavy series did not come on a whim for a moment. Kuosmanen had weighed it for a long time. Kuosmanen and Savolainen competed for each other in the 97-kilo Olympic venue until a corona pandemic was lacking in the game.

Kuosmanen had already been elected Finland’s representative in the Olympic qualifiers, which were canceled.

“It was a huge disappointment that the tournaments were missed and the plans went new. Partly because of that, the change in weight class was brought forward by a couple of years. ”

In the winter of 2021, the parts turned the other way around: Savolainen got on his neck in mutual matches and wrestled Finland in the 97-kilo series. After that, it was clear that the seat of the series in Tokyo belongs to him.

“When the road got upright in the 97-pound, it became a suitable place to change sets. At wrestling camps, I had been thinking about changing the series in my own head for several years. I had had moderate difficulty with the weight. The kind of yo-yoing when the weight varied back and forth, ”says Kuosmanen.

“ “A few pounds may come more. The weight could settle somewhere around 110 pounds. Still, I give another twenty pounds of handicap to the others. ”

Elias Kuosmanen intends to be an awkward opponent at the Tokyo Olympics. ­

When clumps weighing nearly 130 pounds measure each other with a wrestling mole, wrestling can be quite a scam. Big muscles need a lot of oxygen.

“In a heavy series, the wrestling rhythm is slow, which suits me”

It was at this point that Kuosmanen decided to strike in the Olympic qualifiers. As a fast, agile and intelligent wrestler, Kuosmanen tired his big opponents with his movements.

First, he made the overwhelming 9-0 points victory over the Greek From Alexander Papadatos. In the second round, Kuosmanen defeated Bulgaria Radoslav Plamenov Georgievin points 1–1. Kuosmanen scored the last point, which decided the victory.

Ukrainian in the semi-finals Mykola to Kuchm crashed with the same tactics and the same points. Last year, the Ukrainian wrestled the European Championship bronze.

“The idea was to tire the opponent with active movement. I didn’t want to join a powerlifting situation where my opponent could have turned me on his mass. ”

Bulgarian In the fight, Kuosmanen injured his other ankle and did not wrestle in the final. In fact, in the Sofia Olympic qualifiers, there was no finale in any weight class, as one of the wrestlers always withdrew.

No one needed to take the extra risk anymore after both finalists had already redeemed the seat to Tokyo.

In Kuosmanen’s opinion, the competition format for qualifiers should therefore be reconsidered in the future.

“If I had gone to the mat in the finals myself, I guess there would have been no resistance.”

Now the ankle is fine, but the chairman of the Finnish Wrestling Association, a doctor Tuomo Karila recommended from Kuosma to keep the ankle support in the exercises until the Olympics so that no injury would occur.

For the Olympics, Kuosmanen does not intend to take a fattening regimen, although he is allowed to eat plenty. Increasing muscle mass could dull Kuosmanen’s best weapon, mobility.

Who? Elias Kuosmanen Born in September 1995 in Järvenpää, 25 years old.

191 cm / 108 kg.

Student 2016.

Place of residence Tikkurila.

Represents Haka in Helsinki.

Coach Sauli Heinonen.

Double European Championship bronze medalist and world and European champion under the age of 17, World Championship and European Championship silver medalist under the age of 23 and world champion of soldiers.

Wrestled in May at the Olympic venue in Tokyo in the 130-pound series.

Sports Non-Commissioned Officer at the Sports School in Santahamina.

Received a full athlete grant from the Ministry of Education and Culture of € 20,000 in 2020.

At Olympic pressures sixteen athletes compete in one series. The advance heavy series has two favorites: Cuban Mijaín López and Turkish Rıza Kayaalp.

López is aiming for his fourth Olympic gold in Tokyo. Kayaalp is a multiple world and European champion.

Match pairs will be drawn. “The sock is drawn,” as Kuosmanen says.

With bad or good luck, Kuosmanen can win either López or Kayaalp in the first round.

“Bring it on. It would be great to wrestle immediately against López and get to try a miracle. Even legends can fall, ”says Kuosmanen.

Many compare López to Russian To Alexander Karelin, which won three Olympic gold medals in 1988-1996.

Which would win if López and Karel, who had finished their careers, met in top condition?

“López has been really dominant in the series and is a favorite of many wrestling fans. Older wrestlers are in favor of Karelin. ”

Estonian Heiki Nabi is one of the medal candidates in Tokyo, but his participation is uncertain. Letrozole, which is banned in sports, was found in Nab’s doping sample, and the case is pending. Letrozole is a medicine used to treat breast cancer in women that speeds up muscle growth.

Nabi has won two World Cup gold and Olympic silver in Greco-Roman wrestling in London in 2012.

Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic medals are decided in six weight classes: 60, 66, 77, 87, 97 and 130 pounds. The medal matches of the Kuosmanen series will be held in Tokyo on August 2. To get there, he has to win three matches the day before.

In Tokyo, Kuosma is no longer necessarily considered an underdog as in the Olympic qualifiers. At a training camp in Croatia, Kuosmanen was even laughed at as he walked to the end of the heavyweights at a wrestling show.

“A few wrestlers and coaches asked, what are you doing here? Thought I was a tourist. However, they quickly realized that they could not underestimate me. ”

How have your opponents rated your wrestling in the new series?

“Many have said that my style is difficult when they are not used to them as a small and agile guy. Especially with a narrow middle body, it can be difficult to get a good grip. ”

Three years ago, Elias Kuosmanen cut a medal cake at home in honor of the European Championship bronze.­

In the spring of 2018, Kuosmanen cut a medal cake at home after winning bronze at the European Championships.

While cutting the cake, Kuosmanen said that he dreamed of Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020.

“The dream is an Olympic victory. I want to establish a certain level of routine so that a good day is wrestling for victory and a bad one for wrapping bronze, ”said Kuosmanen, not knowing that three years later he was wrestling at the Olympics in a different series and in a different year than he thought.

To the Olympics there is a time of eleven weeks. In the summer, Kuosmanen plans to wrestle a lot abroad, perhaps in Germany, Hungary and Lithuania. The exact plan is still open.

“The aim is to find suitable training opponents from abroad. If you want to rise to the top of the world, you have to get wrestling with the tops of the world. We have to look for the toughest opponents. ”

Of course, there are also training opponents in Finland. Konsta Mäenpää and Tuomas Lahti wrestled in a heavy series and are bigger than Kuosmanen.

“They jesus me for the Olympic qualifiers. Hopefully we could work together in the future as well. ”

Arvi Savolainen Kuosmanen has practiced a lot in the past, but before the Olympics the collaboration mainly focuses on technical training and friendship.

“Everyone understands that now you need to get as much practice as possible with your wrestler in the series.”

Kuosmanen and Savolainen are sports non-commissioned officers at the Sports School in Santahamina. For the Olympics, both get enough practice leave.

“We have a good wash with Arvi when we got two wrestlers from the same dune venue for the Olympics.”

