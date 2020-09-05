Wrestling | Donald Trump requested Iran to save lots of the wrestler’s life

Navid Afkarai, 27, acquired two dying sentences on Saturday for his involvement in protests in opposition to the Iranian authorities in 2018.

America president Donald Trump has appealed to the Iranian wrestler who was sentenced to dying Navid Afkarain on behalf of.

Chairman of the UFC Dana White first appealed on behalf of Afkarai after which contacted Trump, says, amongst different issues Insider.com.

Trump on Twitter, he despatched a message to Iranian policymakers asking them to save lots of Afkarai’s life.

“I heard that Iran goes to execute an excellent and common wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose solely act was an anti-government demonstration. They demonstrated in opposition to the deteriorating scenario within the nation and inflation, ”Trump wrote.

“To the leaders of Iran, I’d drastically respect it should you would save the lifetime of this younger man and never execute him. Thanks!” Trump continued.

Insider.com in keeping with Afkara, can be charged with the homicide of a civilian agent. People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran in keeping with Afkarai had confessed to the homicide after the torture.