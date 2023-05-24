With a spectacular atmosphere full of emotion for the boxing and the wrestlingthe World Boxing Council (WBC) Coffee Tuesday they moved to the Arena Mexico to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Colosseum Arenalocated in the heart of the Historic Center of Mexico City and known to fans as “The Funnel of Peru 77”.

The Arena Colosseum is he oldest wrestling and boxing arena in the worldbuilt by Salvador Lutteroth González. It is considered the cradle of the golden age of mexican wrestling and also of boxing. Just remember the explosive fights with boxers like Ricardo Lopez, Raul Macias, Ruben Olivares, ultimino ramos, jose naples, Carlos Zarateamong others.

Visibly moved and with vivid memories, the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Mauricio Sulaimán He went back for a moment to his childhood, when he accompanied his father, Don Jose Sulaimanto the boxing functions that were carried out in this place.

Atlantis received the belt from Mauricio Sulaimán Courtesy WBC

For his part, the “idol of children”Atlantis too He shared his memories of his years in the stringing. In this 2023, Atlantis celebrates 40 years as a professional wrestler, a figure that seems easy, but that undoubtedly implies a lot of sacrifices, dedication and love for the sport.

Finally, Salvador Lutteroth, director of the Mexican Wrestling and Boxing Company, expressed his satisfaction and joy at seeing boxing and wrestling united again, and the idols of both disciplines reunited. He especially thanked all the fans who fill the Arena Colosseum in each performance and make it vibrate with their energy and passion.