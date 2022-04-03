Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Wrestling | Arvi Savolaisen bent to silver with the European Championship Molsk

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in World Europe
Savolainen won the medal in the adult series for the first time.

Finland Arvi Savolainen’s first medal in the adult series is European Championship silver.

Savolos lost in Budapest European Championships in Greco-Roman wrestling 97kg final in Bulgaria Kiril Miloville 1-4

Finland’s balance of the European Championship pressures in Budapest was two medals, for Konsta Mäenpää took bronze in the 130-pound series on Saturday.

The medals are Finland’s first adult European Championship level in three years. Elias Kuosmanen and Petra Olli wrestled with European Championship bronzes in 2019 from Bucharest.

