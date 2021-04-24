Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen’s bitter disappointment at the European Championships in Warsaw – Stadub in Belarus backs the Finn in less than a minute

Savolainen, who wrestled the Olympic venue in Finland, is waiting for access to possible collections.

Finland Arvi Savolainen experienced a violent disappointment at the European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw, Poland.

Savoist suffered semi-final defeat in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 97-pound series in Belarus Mikalai Stadubille, who backs off the Finnish after 54 seconds of contemplation.

Savolainen, who wrestled the Olympic venue in Finland, is waiting for access to possible collections. Lahti will still be able to advance to the European Championship bronze match if Stadub advances to the final of the series.

In his opening match of the day, Savolainen knocked down the host country Tadeusz Michalikin points 16–7.

Saturday the early afternoon was a minor victory for the Finnish wrestlers. Mattias Poutanen lost a 55-pound series collection lot to Germany Fabian Schmitt, which was stronger than Pouto by points 2–2.

Mikko Peltokangas suffered a 72-pound defeat in Hungary Robert Fritschille points 3 to 5 and awaits possible collections.

The 82 – kilo series also saw a Finnish loss when Mikko Lyttinen remained in Armenia Karapet Chalyanin feet with points 0-9.