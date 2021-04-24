Sunday, April 25, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen’s bitter disappointment at the European Championships in Warsaw – Stadub in Belarus backs the Finn in less than a minute

by admin
April 24, 2021
in World
0

Savolainen, who wrestled the Olympic venue in Finland, is waiting for access to possible collections.

Finland Arvi Savolainen experienced a violent disappointment at the European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw, Poland.

Savoist suffered semi-final defeat in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 97-pound series in Belarus Mikalai Stadubille, who backs off the Finnish after 54 seconds of contemplation.

Savolainen, who wrestled the Olympic venue in Finland, is waiting for access to possible collections. Lahti will still be able to advance to the European Championship bronze match if Stadub advances to the final of the series.

In his opening match of the day, Savolainen knocked down the host country Tadeusz Michalikin points 16–7.

Saturday the early afternoon was a minor victory for the Finnish wrestlers. Mattias Poutanen lost a 55-pound series collection lot to Germany Fabian Schmitt, which was stronger than Pouto by points 2–2.

Mikko Peltokangas suffered a 72-pound defeat in Hungary Robert Fritschille points 3 to 5 and awaits possible collections.

The 82 – kilo series also saw a Finnish loss when Mikko Lyttinen remained in Armenia Karapet Chalyanin feet with points 0-9.

.
#Wrestling #Arvi #Savolainens #bitter #disappointment #European #Championships #Warsaw #Stadub #Belarus #backs #Finn #minute

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

7 players from Sharjah club flirting with the Olympic dream

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.