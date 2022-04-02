Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen wrestled to the European Championship finals and secured the first adult medal of his career

Savolainen won all three of his matches on Saturday.

Budapest Seeking success in European Championship pressures Arvi Savolainen advanced to Sunday’s finals in the Greco-Roman wrestling 97-pound series.

Savo defeated Austria in the semi-finals Daniel Gastlin scored 4–2 and secured the medal. The medal is Savolainen’s first in the adult competition.

The final will be pressed tomorrow night. Savolainen receives Bulgaria Kiril Milovin.

Savol wrestled three wins today. He started the race with a 7-1 win over Azerbaijan Murat from Lokiajevista and defeated Greece in their semi-finals Laokratis Kesidisin 9-0

Mikko Peltokangas lost in the 72-pound Hungarian Robert Fritschille 3-5 Peltokangas will get into tomorrow’s pick-up match to seek a place in the bronze match as Fritsch advanced to the finals.

Konsta Mäenpää will compete for the bronze medal in the 130 kg series in the evening. Opposite is Germany Franz Richter.