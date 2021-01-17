No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen wrestled for the tournament in show style in Zagreb

admin by admin
January 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Elias Kuosmanen and Mikko Peltokangas wrote third in their series.

Arvi Savolainen has won a Greco-Roman wrestling international tournament in Croatia. Savol defeated Lithuania Vilius Laurinautisin In the final of the 97 kg series in Zagreb 8-0.

On the way to the final, Savolainen also defeated Elias Kuosmasen, with whom he has competed for a series of value representations. Kuosmanen was third in the series in Zagreb. Third also reached Mikko Peltokangas At 72 pounds.

The Zagreb tournament was the first international attempt for Finns in many months.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Vaquero avoids shipwreck before a remarkable Linares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.