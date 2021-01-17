Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen wrestled for the tournament in show style in Zagreb

Elias Kuosmanen and Mikko Peltokangas wrote third in their series.

Arvi Savolainen has won a Greco-Roman wrestling international tournament in Croatia. Savol defeated Lithuania Vilius Laurinautisin In the final of the 97 kg series in Zagreb 8-0.

On the way to the final, Savolainen also defeated Elias Kuosmasen, with whom he has competed for a series of value representations. Kuosmanen was third in the series in Zagreb. Third also reached Mikko Peltokangas At 72 pounds.

The Zagreb tournament was the first international attempt for Finns in many months.