Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen, who wrestled the Olympic place, won his series in Budapest with a surrender victory

Arvi Savolainen got a wrestling place for Finland in the Greco-Roman 97-kilo series for the Tokyo Olympics already on Saturday.

Although Arvi Savolainen acquired a wrestling place for Finland in the Greco-Roman 97-kg series for the Tokyo Olympics already on Saturday in Budapest, so he stepped on the wrestling mat on Sunday. However, Savolainen would only go to set off the European Olympic qualifiers.

Bulgaria’s recent World Championship silver medalist, who saves the Olympic landing place on Saturday like Savo Kiril Milov did not arrive in the final match to challenge Savola.

After the quarantines of the Corona period, the sports non-commissioned officer, Sergeant, Savolainen, will start working on the army’s premises in Santahamina again.

“My job duties include sports training for soldiers, taking various tests and rehabilitating sports grounds,” Savolainen explained.