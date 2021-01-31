Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen qualifies for wrestling Olympic place in Budapest, rival partner Elias Kuosmanen stays home

Savolainen defeated Kuosmanen in the Croatian tournament.

Wrestling Association has chosen Finland as its representative for the Olympic qualifying tournament in Greco-Roman wrestling for the 87 kg series Vili Ropposen and 97 pounds Arvi Savolainen. The tournament will take place in March in Budapest.

The top two wrestlers in each series will reach their country for a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

In Finnish the hardest series is 97 kilos, where one of the seats has been fought with Savolainen Elias Kuosmanen.

Savolainen defeated Kuosmanen in the Croatian tournament, and thus Savolainen’s as well as Ropponen’s performances in Croatia were enough for a place in the first qualifying tournament.

The Finnish coaching staff had announced in advance that a sufficiently clear evidence in Croatia justifies the choice at this stage.

The Olympic qualifying tournament will be held from 18 to 21. March.