Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen exorcised his EC destiny – “Inconsolable”

The third match brought Savolainen's first defeat in Bucharest's EC pressure.

Third the match at the European Championships in Bucharest brought a defeat to the well-framed skill wrestler from Lahti Ahkera Arvi Savolainen. But neither bad nor good for the Finnish wrestler, because Savolainen will wrestle in the 97-kilogram bronze medal match on Wednesday night.

Savolainen's entry to the finals was interrupted by a Russian who wrestled without national symbols Magomed Murtazaliyev22. At the end of the melee of the semi-finals, Murtazaliyev had handsome winning numbers of 6–4.

The strong and unhurried Savolainen defeated the tenacious European champion from the top wrestling country, Georgia by Roberti Kobliashvili. The points went to Savolainen 3–2.

Savolainen strongly continued the Serbian wrestler of Georgian background Mihail Kajaiaa against. Multiple medalist Kajaia couldn't do anything to Savolainen, who burst into the consciousness of the wrestling nation in 2018, when he won the under-20 World Championship gold. Savolainen defeated Kajaia with a score of 4–0.

“My basic stand-up wrestling was really good. However, opponents were made easier when they should have been made more difficult. It's inconsolable that I didn't make it to the final, but it's nice that the medal is still up for grabs,” Savolainen reflected.

The opponent of Savola's bronze medal fight will survive in Wednesday's collection matches.

Mannila made it to the collection matches

Ilmajoki instinctive wrestler Matias Lipasti beat Germany in a tied match by Michail Widmayer thanks to the last point.

The Ukrainian Olympic silver medalist in the second mat belt Parviz Nasibov defeated Air River with an overwhelming points win (9–0). Chests of drawers are not seen in collector matches.

EC wrestling first-timer Nestori Mannila had a rough ride. Russian wrestler By Ruslan Bitshur took an overwhelming points win from Mannila (9–0). However, Mannila will face Denmark on Wednesday in the 67-kilogram group by William Reenberg.