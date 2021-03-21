Wrestling | Arvi Savolainen brought Finland an Olympic place, but that does not guarantee that he will leave for Tokyo “Yes, Arvi is very strong”

There is also another strong candidate in the 97kg series. The Wrestling Federation makes the recommendation and selection of the Olympic Committee’s top sports unit.

Greco-Roman wrestler 97 pound series wrestling Arvi Savolainen on Saturday secured an Olympic place for Finland in a qualifying tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

However, this does not guarantee that Savolainen will leave for Tokyo.

Savolainen’s tournament extracts have been convincing. Germany was the first to fold Ramsin Azizsir 8-0, Sweden fell in the semi-finals Pontus Lund with an overwhelming 10-0 win.

Evening cleaning was not quite as simple. Opposite was the Italian wrestler silver a year ago Nikoloz Kakhelashvil.

Savolainen lost 5–1 due to warnings, but in the last minute of the match, the Finn made a four-point back throw and reached the levels. The tie points were enough for the victory, because Savolainen made a higher performance.

Profit brought Finland a venue for the Tokyo Olympics. The place is not personal, ie in theory it is possible that Finland could be represented in the series by someone other than Savolainen, who acquired the place.

There is another good candidate in the 97 kg series: Elias Kuosmanen.

Wrestlers have won mutual struggles on both sides. However, Savolainen defeated Kuosmanen on January 4–0 in a Croatian tournament that the Finnish Wrestling Association had previously announced as a venue for the Olympic qualifiers.

The choice to go to Tokyo is ultimately made by the Finnish Olympic Committee’s top sports unit.

“The wrestling federation makes its own performance and the top sports unit selects the Olympic team. The place is acquired and has an onion. Choices will be made later, ”the national team coach Marko Yli-Hannuksela commented.

And when is this later?

“The best time to think about. Yes, Arvi is very strong, no one can deny it. The screens are convincing. ”

It is not very common for someone other than the workman to be sent to the Games.

“Yes, it’s basically the case that the athlete who got the seat gets that seat.”

In wrestling association it was already known from the outset that the chances of an Olympic venue are the strongest in this particular series.

It is not possible to have two wrestlers in the same series, so both cannot be sent to Tokyo.

If Savolainen had not succeeded in the European qualifiers, the coaching team would have had a hard time thinking about which of the two top wrestlers will be sent to the world qualifiers in Bulgaria in May.

Savolainen’s Saturday performance saved coaching from this decision.

“Fortunately, you don’t have to think about that speculation anymore,” Yli-Hannuksela sighs.

Other Finns did not reach the country in the European qualifiers, but it is believed that more places will be drawn from the world qualifiers.

“The team will be selected soon. We are leaving with the attitude that there will be more places. ”