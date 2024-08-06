Chilean wrestler Yasmani Acosta (Cuba, 36 years old) has fulfilled this Tuesday the great dream of his Olympic career after obtaining a historic silver medal in the final of Greco-Roman wrestling in the 130 kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The athlete, who chose to compete for Chile after leaving behind a solid sporting career in his native Cuba, has faced Cuban Mijaín López, his friend and mentor, an unbeatable legend who broke a record by being the five-time champion of the discipline after winning five golds in a row since the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Acosta’s journey to reach the final for Olympic gold began last Monday, when the athlete overcame the initial rounds with fights in which he always had to overcome the disadvantage and in which he showed all his experience and strategy. His first match was against the Bulgarian Kiril Milov, which ended with a score of 1-1 and with whom he advanced to the next round by scoring the last technical point. In the next round, the Chilean showed off his experience and beat the Egyptian Mohamed Abdellatif by 2-1. The semi-final found him with the representative of China, Lingzhe Meng, one of the references of the specialty in Asia, whom he also beat with a tight and tense fight that ended 1-1, but which was unbalanced by being the last to score.

The challenge for López was enormous. The Cuban had won his last medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games without losing a point, a record that had only recently ended in France. The power of the reigning Olympic champion had made Yasmani himself leave his country of origin and remain in Chile, a country where he landed in 2015 to compete in a Pan American championship, and where he stayed to achieve the elusive prominence in international competitions.

Tuesday’s fight exposed the technical differences, but also the knowledge between the two athletes, who trained together for several years before Acosta settled in Chile. López, an invincible fighter who had announced his retirement from the sport after his time in Paris, won from the first minutes of the fight, which ended 6-0 in his favor.

This fight had a special ingredient for the Chilean, who after achieving his naturalization by grace in 2018, became one of the protagonists of the Team Chilethe selection of Chilean Olympic athletes. The South American country opened its doors to him and allowed him to advance on a path that was not easy. While he was processing his residency, the athlete had to work as a private security guard to survive. Acosta always expressed his gratitude to Chile for allowing his career to develop, and he returned the support in spades with brilliant performances in the continental and world wrestling championships.

The Chilean had demonstrated his competitive spirit at the Tokyo Olympics, where he finished in fifth place, which left him unsatisfied, despite obtaining a commendable Olympic diploma. “I didn’t receive my Olympic diploma, I don’t know where it is. I don’t feel like I have won an Olympic diploma, because my mentality was not to go for fourth place or to participate, I was going for the medals. I don’t know if my diploma is in the Olympic Committee and I don’t want it either. I was going for the Olympic medal in Tokyo and now I have the same mentality,” said Acosta in an interview with La Tercera.

Yasmani Acosta’s silver medal is historic. It is Chile’s 15th at the Olympic Games and the third for a combat sport representative after boxers Ramón Tapia, Carlos Barrientos and Carlos Lucas, who won a silver and two bronze medals, respectively, at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956. The wrestler’s medal is the second won by the Chilean team in Paris. Last Sunday, shooter Francisca Crovetto made history by winning a gold in skeet shooting. Crovetto was the first woman to win the Olympic title for Chile.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Chile newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the country.