Derbent Mayor Presents Apartment to Wrestler Kurugliev for Olympic Bronze under Greek Flag

Derbent Mayor Akhmed Kuliev presented an apartment to freestyle wrestler Dauren Kurugliev, who won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 86-kilogram weight category. The head of the Dagestani city reported this in Telegram-channel.

Kuliev noted that Kurugliev became the first Olympic medalist from Derbent. “He worked towards this goal for a long time. And finally, Dauren achieved such a high result. We expect new victories from Dauren and a gold medal from the next Olympics,” the mayor said.

In the comments to the post, users were outraged by such a gift to a person who changed citizenship and won a medal under the flag of Greece, not Russia. They emphasized that the athlete can afford to buy housing on his own, and the apartment should be given to those in need.

Kurugliev is a two-time Russian champion (2018, 2020) and a three-time European champion in freestyle wrestling (2017, 2023 and 2024). In 2019, the wrestler also became the European Games champion. He has been representing Greece since April 2023.

Russian wrestlers received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee to compete in the Paris Games. However, they subsequently withdrew from the tournament.