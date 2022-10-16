Chiapas.- This Saturday afternoon, shocker the call “1000% handsome”who was one of the iconic fighters integrating the World Wrestling Council (CMLL), was detained by authorities in Chiapasby disturb public order and social peace.

According to local media, the 51-year-old fighter would have disturbed the order by stopping traffic by crossing cars and hitting them in the vicinity of the Roma Sports Center in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

Due to this situation, drivers were the ones who alerted the police, who moments later proceeded to arrest Shocker, who had to be subdued using force.

Regarding this, authorities have not given data in this regard, however, in images broadcast through social networks, the fighter can be seen causing inconvenience to drivers.

Also, in other videos you can see how the fighter is subdued by at least five police officers.

