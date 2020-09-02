Indian Women’s Wrestler Babita Phogat said on Wednesday that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award should be named after a distinguished sportsperson. He also said that if the award was in the name of a player, it would be more appropriate.

International level wrestler Wrestler Babita tweeted, “Sports awards should be in the name of a great or respected player and not in the name of a politician”.

He further said, “How did you like the suggestion to change the name of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to the name of a player?”

When reporters asked for their response on the issue, Babita said, “The Khel Ratna Award has been named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Instead, it would have been more appropriate if it was in the name of a player.



He said, “There are so many Olympic and world champions in our country and the players will also feel more proud and inspired by taking the award if it is in the name of a distinguished player.”

Earlier, he had taken a dig at Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name before the Games’ highest national award. Babita made a tweet in her own style, in which she questioned the inclusion of Rajiv Gandhi’s name in the Khel Ratna Award.

Babita, who has won three medals (1 gold and 2 silver) in the Commonwealth Games, has also won bronze once in the World Championship and Asian Championship. Apart from this, he has 2 gold medals in the Commonwealth Championship.

The Khel Ratna is the highest sporting honor of the country and is named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Every year on 29th August, on the occasion of National Sports Day, the President confers National Awards to the players.