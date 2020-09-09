Babita’s tweet

Wrestler Babita Phogat has come in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He made a tweet on Wednesday in which he said that Kangana should be supported. Kangana and the ruling party of Maharashtra have been stuck in Shiv Sena for the last several days. On Wednesday morning, the BMC broke Kangana’s office, saying the illegal construction, after which the actress directly questioned the government.In the midst of this dispute, Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai under heavy security. Kangana attacked the Maharashtra government and the army by posting a video as soon as she reached home. After this, Babita Phogat supported Kangana by tweeting.

Babita wrote, ‘Where is the candle gang of Bollywood now sleeping. Now no award will return. Brave sister countrymen like Kangana are sometimes born, do not let them break. The whole country stands with sister. He also tagged Kangana.

2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Babita wrote in another tweet, “Today in Maharashtra there has been a murder of public democracy.”

The BMC caused massive damage at Kangana’s office on Wednesday citing illegal construction which caused significant damage. After this, Kangana’s lawyers reached the court to take a stay on the BMC’s action. The court stayed the action of BMC but before that Kangana’s office had suffered a lot.