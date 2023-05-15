Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mega Cat Studios have postponed the launch of Wrestle Quest, an unusual mix of turn-based RPG and wrestling coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Previously scheduled for the current month, the new exit period has been postponed to an unspecified period of thesummer 2023.

In the message shared by the developers of Mega Cat Studios, we learn that not all evils come to silver and that the postponement will allow the team to modify and implement new features, including an improved user interface, accessibility options, graphical improvements, and a large number of balance tweaks. There is also talk of a mysterious partnership, of which no other details have been revealed.

“We’ve been busy, focusing on focus groups and accumulating feedback from hours of playtesting to make sure the game was ready. The extra time allowed us to go back to our wishlist and add new and improved features, such as a user interface completely overhauled, accessibility options, a completely updated world map, improved graphics, more sweat and a huge amount of balancing.”

“As we raced towards the May 2023 milestone of achieving our standards across all platforms, we also secured a new partnership which we are extremely excited about. Unfortunately, this development has also brought about some problems beyond our control. Therefore, we wanted to provide an update to all those who have been wagging their foam fingers in anticipation.”

In closing the developers have promised that they will announce a exact release date for WrestleQuest later this month, so we just have to wait to find out more.

WrestleQuest promises to capture the spirit and passion of wrestling by including some characters based on famous wrestlers of the 80s and 90s, but all from the point of view of a turn-based RPG with a retro style. Confirmed wrestlers include, among others, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page and Jeff Jarrett.