Skybound Games and the developers of Mega Cat Studios have announced the new release date of Wrestle Quest, after the postponement a few weeks ago. It will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch onAugust 8, 2023. Not only that, the iOS and Android mobile versionswhich will be available through the Netflix subscription from the same day.

These novelties were accompanied by a new official trailerwhich features wrestling legends set to appear in the game, which we already know will include “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

For the unfamiliar, WrestleQuest is an unusual RPG based on wrestling with a turn-based combat system, where we will form a party made up of exuberant and colorful fighters, each one equipped with spectacular moves and unique characteristics.

It is therefore a game that all wrestling lovers should not miss out on, especially now that we know that the iOS and Android mobile versions will be included in the catalog of Netflix for service subscribers.