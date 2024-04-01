













Wrestlemania 40: When is the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns fight?









Because one night is not enough for so many actions, rivalries and stories to finish, WWE Wrestlemania 40 will take place on April 6-7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Fieldthe question here is When is Cody Rhodes' fight against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship?

Wrestlemania 40 will serve to conclude the story of Cody Rhodes against Roman Reignsbut the question remains whether he can really end this feud that has generated so much controversy and doubts, especially since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson became involved in the conversation.

One of the most anticipated events for WWE consumers is coming and we will tell you what you need to know about this rivalry and when you should see it.

Wrestlemania 40, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns: when is the fight for the universal championship?

As we mentioned, Wrestlemania 40 takes place at Lincol Financial Field in Philadelphia, United States. The event will take place on April 6 and 7 and on both nights, in some way, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will face each other, but with different objectives.

On April 6 we will see the meeting between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and The Rock. This couples duel puts into play the rules of the universal championship match on the second night of Wrestlemania 40 on April 7.

In the event that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win, Bloodline will not be able to get into the fight and it will be a one-on-one between Dustin Rhodes' youngest son and the Tribal Chief.

Source: WWE

But, if Bloodline wins the fight, then the Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns fight will have the rules that The Rock wants to impose and that is how it should be carried out.

So depending on what the result is The fight on Saturday, April 6, Sunday, April 7 will be when we will finally know how the story of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will end.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns: Wrestlemania 40 could be the end of the American Nightmare story

After several years on the independent circuit, forming a new company with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and then returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes will have the opportunity to end his story at Wrestlemania 40 when he faces Roman Reigns for the second time for the undisputed universal championship on April 7.

It all started in 2023 when Cody won the Royal Rumble and decided to pursue Roman Reigns for the undisputed world championship with the slogan that “he wanted to finish his story”, which revolves around having his golden moment at Wrestlemania.

When the fight finally took place and everything indicated that “The American Nightmare” was going to take the victory against the “Tribal Chief”, one of the members of Bloodline intervened and made Reigns win the fight.

Source: WWE

Cody Rhodes did not have a rematch and only by winning the Royal Rumble again could he have a chance to challenge Roman Reigns again. The point is that in one year many things happened, among them, a new individual championship appeared to be defended in the WWE RAW brand held by Seth Rollins and there was already more than one option to choose from after winning the “Battle Royal”.

After winning the Royal Rumble 2024, Cody Rhodes chose to face Roman Reigns and thus end his story, but by bringing in The Rock, the situation became very complicated for him. Now, for 2 nights in a row he will have to overcome all kinds of obstacles to prove that he is ready to take the undisputed championship.

Excited for Wrestlemania 40? Who do you think will win the fight between Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns? Follow the conversation Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

