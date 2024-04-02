Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

Press Split

The Rock and Hulk Hogan – two of the most famous faces in WWE history. © IMAGO (2) / Icon Sportswire / ZUMA Wire (collage)

In addition to Hulk Hogan and The Rock, other well-known wrestling stars will most likely appear at WrestleMania 40. An overview.

Philadelphia – Wrestling fans worldwide are counting down the days until the weekend, when the biggest event in the scene is approaching: WrestleMania. With the 40th edition this year, a significant number is celebrated, and so it is not surprising that the legendary stars of the 80s and 90s, who are actually already retired, were persuaded to make guest appearances. Some names have already been confirmed, while others are persistently rumored. Here's a rundown of the WWE Legends expected at WrestleMania 40.

WWE Legends at WrestleMania 40: These names have already been confirmed

Already confirmed: On Saturday, 51-year-old Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will compete in a tag team match alongside his cousin Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Experts do not rule out further matches. Hulk Hogan's appearance, on the other hand, is still surrounded by a lot of speculation: What is certain, however, is that Hulk Hogan will hold a VIP signing event at “WWE The World” at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia during the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Stone Cold Steve Austin: Two years ago he surprised fans with an unexpected match against Kevin Owens. His appearance at WrestleMania 30 is still fondly remembered by many. The likelihood of its appearance is estimated by wrestling portals in the USA such as wrestletalk.com rated as high. A hint in the last issue of “RAW” also suggests this.

Fans remember WrestleMania 30 – when Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Hulk Hogan held the opening. The WWE shows an excerpt:

Undertaker and John Cena at WrestleMania 40? Rumors about appearances

Retired WWE superstar The Undertaker, still in business, most recently appeared in Saudi Arabia at a soccer match with Ronaldo. Similar to Hulk Hogan, with whom he made a film together in 1991, the Undertaker has already been confirmed for WWE events in Philadelphia. What does he have planned?

John Cena: His appearance has not yet been confirmed, but Cena keeps hinting at it on social media. On the Tonight Show recently, Cena said he would have the day off. The name Bull Nakano is also circulating: The legendary Japanese fighter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame together with Paul Heyman shortly before WrestleMania 40. US sides are speculating about the possibility of her appearing at the WWE spectacle.

Childhood Idols: These Wrestlers Are Dead View photo series

The WWE is also expected to pay tribute to the industry's recently deceased greats – such as the founder of the “Four Horsemen” and the suddenly deceased wrestling star Virgil. WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6th and 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will not be broadcast on free TV – fans must purchase paid access to the WWE Network platform.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.