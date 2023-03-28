WrestleMania 39, the newest edition of the event that drives all WWE wrestling fans crazy, will take place in a few days. In view of this, it is worth knowing where it can be seen and the price to pay.

Luckily that’s what the WWE Network is for, video streaming service of the WWE. This can be accessed directly from its website and although there is free content, other requires a subscription.

What is the price to keep up with what’s happening in WWE? Well, nothing less than $249 Mexican pesos per month. WWE Network matches and content can be viewed not only via the web but also on PC and mobile devices.

Likewise, on smart TVs, game consoles like PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, as well as Roku, Apple TV, and other media players. There is no excuse to miss this competition.

Among the matches that will take place at WrestleMania 39 is that of Austin Theory against John Cena, which will take place on the first night. The same can be said of the matchup between Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. LoganPaul.

On the second night, Brock Lesnar will measure his forces with Omos (with MVP) just like Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. Rey Mysterio will also have the opportunity to show off facing Dominik Mysterio on the canvas.

When does WrestleMania 39 start?

The WrestleMania 39 event will take place on April 1 and 2, 2023. It is a two-night event where Raw and SmackDown fighters will participate.

The stage will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This was the original location for WrestleMania 37 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and forced a change of scenery. But now things have improved substantially.

The host of this edition of WrestleMania is Michael Gregory ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, while among the special guests will be the reggaeton and pop singer Becky G, as well as the country music performer Jimmie Allen.

The first will sing America the Beautiful the first night, while the second will do the same on the second. Surely there will be more personalities during the duration of the transmission and we will have to be very attentive.

