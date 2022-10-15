If you are a lover of arcade titles that make you dart on amazing circuits, the definitive title for you could be just around the corner. After a reveal as sudden as it is spectacular, at Gamescom in Cologne 2022 we were able to try the new one firsthand Wreckreationa crazy racing game developed by Three Fields Entertainment and published by THQ Nordic. If the name of the studio is not familiar to you, just know that within the development team there are personalities who have worked on titles in the series. Burnout and of Need For Speed. As we mentioned in his time, Wreckreation seems like the perfect mix between Need for Speed And Trackmaniawhere the power and beauty of racing and road cars join the adrenaline and madness of the created tracks.

Walking around the MixWorld

To reduce everything to this, however, would be a big mistake, because the peculiarity of Wreckreation lies precisely in what its name suggests: the creation. Imagine a huge open world map, in which you can create all kinds of tracks you want, modify the various weather conditions, the time, the traffic present and everything else; now imagine of to be able to do it together with other connected players simultaneously in the same open world map, and imagine being able to make any kind of modification to the tracks in real time thanks to Live Mix. This and much more is what awaits you.

We saw the game in action, and also took a few laps in some of the areas of the over 400 square kilometers of the map (called MixWorld), and we can say that the driving feeling is nothing short of excellent (and we underline that our test was carried out via the controller). We have done nothing spectacular, if not trying the various parts already created by the developers – creating the tracks ourselves would have required manual skills with the creation system and time that unfortunately we did not have – and we are were definitely satisfied both from the effects and from the impacts, so much so that the title seemed to us at a good point despite it is still incomplete (the release period has not been announced, but it should be around the end of next year).

However, the creation will not only stay on the tracks, but also in the real challenges: as often happens in driving games of this type, the objectives to be achieved can be multiple, and in Wreckreation we will be able to set records in seven different ways and define the various parameters. The game will also feature leaderboards, three to be precise, which will motivate the player to always go further.

We didn’t go into much detail on what we didn’t see, but we were assured that the variety for the customization of the slopes it will be huge, from jumps, rings, pipes, moving obstacles and so on, up to the possibility of inserting too of “active” buildings in the mix world (if there is a police station near the player, for example, there will be more around in that area).

And the Automobiles? As mentioned, they will be of different types, and these too can be customized in the most varied waysfrom the color, the windshields, the rims, the tires, or even the brake lights, and all the options will be available immediately.

During our test we finally asked to take a look at the photo mode, perfectly integrated. We have also been given one last good news regarding music: the game will be accompanied by 16 radio stations that will play the most disparate genres, but for those who are most fond of their music, there is the possibility of connect your Spotify Premium account to the game. Really not bad!

We still don’t have any release details or even more specific things to share with you, but if good morning starts, Wreckreation has the potential to be the arcade game we’ve been waiting for.