Wreck creation came back to show itself with a new one trailer on the occasion of THQ Nordic Showcase took place tonight, a video that allowed you to see more of this dazzling racing game all about spectacular action, crashes and crazy tracks.

This is the new game by Alex Ward, founder of Criterion and author of the Burnout series, which leads us to see Wreckreation as the natural heir to the series in question.

However, based on what we can see, the game seems to be even crazier than the famous arcade racing in question.

Wreckreation provides players with a huge island of 400 square kilometers which can be freely traveled, full of gradients, obstacles, jumps and more or less reachable areas, which we must try to explore using our own vehicle.