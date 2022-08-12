Wreckreationthe latest driving title from developer Three Fields Entertainment, looks like a spiritual successor to Burnout Paradisebut with a great expansion of ideas about player control: not only will you drive the world, but you will be able to build it.

Publisher THQ Nordic announced Wreckreation during the live stream of the game presentation. The title of the studio founded by former Criterion developers is described as a high-speed racing game with crashes, stunts and explorations on a 400 square meter map.

This map represents a fictional US state divided into four areas, which in turn feature different biomes such as forests and sandy beaches. How to deal with the challenges in Wreckreation depends only on the players who will be able to explore the map in search of new tracks, shortcuts and challenges.

You will be able to compete against AI opponents as well as human players in multiplayer mode. The focus is on the latter and this also applies to the creative aspects.

With the help of the game tools you can build your own races, place trees, decorations, ramps, parts of tracks, jumps and much more, and you can also customize the rules.

For now we don’t have a release date for Wreckreation but the game will arrive on PC and consoles.