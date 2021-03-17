The arrival of next-generation consoles has allowed many developers to improve their games and increase their capabilities. That is precisely what has happened in the last few hours with one of the craziest driving titles on the market. And is that now Wreckfest runs at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X thanks to its latest update, as announced by those responsible in the patch notes that have served to detail all the news that are incorporated into the game with this new free update for the game.
They specify that now Wreckfest, when executed from a Xbox Series X runs at 4K and 60fps, while the version run from a Xbox Series S does it at 4K and 30 frames per second. In the update it is not specified if the game works at a native resolution on Xbox Series S, but it seems unlikely given that we are facing a console designed to run games at 1080p. The improvement in the resolution and stability of the game has not reached PlayStation 5 due to incompatibilities, so Xbox Series X is the only console in which it will work at 4K and 60 fps.
Wreckfest introduces new content via update
Remember that Wreckfest is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, for both console and PC, so if you are a subscriber to the service you can start playing it and benefit from all these improvements Without aditional costs. Wreckfest is a driving game that offers us to participate in crazy races in which reaching the finish line first is as important as making it difficult for your opponents, while trying to prevent them from destroying your vehicle.
