Wreckfest Mobile was announced with a trailer during last night’s THQ Games Showcase. The game does not yet have a release date, but we imagine it will debut on devices iOS and Android it won’t be too long.

Four years after the release on Steam, Wreckfest is therefore also about to land on smartphones and tablets with a version made in this case by Handy Games, which will support both touch controls and controller Bluetooth.

The video uses graphics captured in-game, so we can expect a visual impact not too far from what is seen on PC and consoles. However, we need to check the performance of the physics engine.

Wreckfest is indeed famous for the realistic rendering of impacts and the deformation of the bodywork, which is put to the test during the demolition derby but also in the traditional type competitions, with the possibility of overcoming the opponents using the hard way.

For more information here is our latest Wreckfest review.