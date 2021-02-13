Among the driving games available on Xbox, we find Wreckfest, being one of the most fun and frantic there is. The destruction brought to the races has been a good argument to offer a game different from the usual proposals and, best of all, it is receiving strong post-launch support. Now, Wreckfest introduces new content via update adding a new event and also a new DLC with new cars.
The first thing is to attend to the trailer that has allowed to know the arrival of the Wrecknado Tournament. This is a new way to face the speed and destruction of Wreckfest with new, more destructive races. A circuit in which there is a huge junction where all the cars converge is already a good preview of what this type of competition can offer.
The Wrecknado tournament is the epicenter of this update that serves to add new races and, therefore, motivate game users to continue competing. And to spruce up this return a bit, for those who have to return, a new Car pack, included in Season Pass 2. This car pack includes the Gorbie, the Blade and the Stepvan, which can be very interesting to face the challenging and destructive races of the Wrecknado tournament.
Although these cars require a previous payment, Wreckfest introduces new content via update, with a new set of races in the Wrecknado event. A new track, which can be used for demolition derbies and for this event, which starts a tournament that will pose new challenges for the driver community, especially if we take care of multiplayer.
It is always appreciated that the arrival of new content is encouraged to a game that has marked distances with all the driving and speed games that are in the Xbox catalog. An attractive combination with many incentives that can be used for new drivers knowing that Wreckfest introduces new content via update this week.
