If something has characterized Xbox As a platform, the passion for driving games has always been. Since the first Project Gotham Racing, heir to Metropolis Street Racer Dreamcast, crazy driving Midtown madness 3 or the precision of the saga Forza Motorsport, we have always had at our disposal a wide selection of games on four wheels.
The game that we are going to analyze today is Wreckfest Complete Edition in order to Xbox series x, a frenzied experience developed by Bugbear entertainment and published by THQ Nordic. A demolition derby racing game that will inevitably remind us of the saga FlatOut and in which we can unleash our desire to crash, destroy our rivals and be the best on the track.
What’s in the garage?
Wreckfest Complete Edition offers us an astonishing number of options for single and multiplayer. On the slope for a player we will find the main mode called trajectory, Which consists of 5 crazy championships that house around 12 to 15 races each, which will range from a normal dirt track race, demolition derby races with harvesters, to eight-track races on wheeled sofas.
But that’s not all, since we can create our own events customized in more than 40 tracks available, where we can configure practically everything, from the type of event, the number of opponents and their type of vehicles or the level of destruction of them. This mode is where the game shows its frenetic side even more, since the limit is in our imagination and allows us to create careers as crazy as 23 buses against a lawn mower.
We can also enjoy single player tournaments, which are: daily, weekly or seasonal events in which we will get fame points to buy vehicles for the current season.
In the multiplayer options we can join fast events, mixed events, competitive races, special vehicle events and derbys. We can also create private servers to play with our friends with the configuration we want. These modes can hold up to 24 players according to the type of race.
Hold on tight behind the wheel
When we get behind the wheel, Wreckfest Complete Edition is a delight, the vehicles respond magnificently on every terrain, after every collision and off-track. We will feel perfectly each one of the terrain through which we will circulate, as well as the problems of our vehicle after each accident, complicating our driving with events such as the loss of the gearbox, damage to the suspension or to a specific wheel, everything this thanks to complete collision systems who owns the game.
When facing each race, we must choose a vehicle from our large garage that meets the requirements of the test, such as the vehicle category or sometimes the vehicle indicated by the competition.
Before starting each race, we can set up our vehicle, in which we can modify elements such as the suspension, the gear ratio, the differential and the braking distribution. We will also have a lot of customization options for our car, which goes from the paint shop to buying improvements for our cars. These improvements are divided into 3 categories: performance, appearance and armor, to make things difficult for our rivals.
And is that the game has a very satisfactory artificial intelligence, since we will find tough rivals who sometimes tickle us, bumping us and trying to get us off the track. This is the way it has Wreckfest Complete Edition to teach us that in these races anything goes and what if we need to give it a little touch or ” support us ” slightly against an opponent to better take a curve, we will have total freedom to do so, since they will not hesitate to do the same.
Crashing at sunset
Regarding the graphic section, Wreckfest Complete Edition it’s a festival to behold, showing us circuits faithfully recreated with 24 vehicles on track, a good system of physics, destruction of scenarios, vehicles and a multitude of elements that will litter the track, all this at 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X.
This is where we could blame one of the small problems of the game. And it is that at no time do we have an indicator of whether we are playing the new generation version, beyond that we will find next to the installation of the game a downloaded element called ‘‘Wreckfest Upgrade’.
In the sound section, Wreckfest Complete Edition meets perfectly when transporting us to the competition, imposingly showing the roar of each engine, the sound of the track, the crashes and the atmosphere of the public.
The soundtrack of the game consists mainly of rock and metal themes for competitions and drum and bass on the menus. The game also provides us with the possibility of silencing the music in game in case we want to enjoy our own soundtrack in the background while we compete, allowing us to destroy everything accompanied by Breaking Benjamin, Avenged Sevenfold, and even Quua, thus making our races even crazier. .
Conclution
Wreckfest Complete Edition it’s a solid and very fun demolition derby experience, with a superb drive and damage system, stunning graphics to 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and a soundtrack to match, but that can be confusing in its version for the new generation, since instead of using a native version or Smart Delivery, it uses downloadable content that does not make it clear to the player which version is running. Even so, it is not something that affects the experience that he proposes to us.
