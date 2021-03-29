A PlayStation 5 version of Wreckfest will launch on 1st June, publisher THQ Nordic has announced.

It’ll be priced £ 34.99 / $ 39.99 / € 39.99, or existing PS4 owners can upgrade for $ 10 / € 10 / £ TBA. Oddly there’s no word on an Xbox Series X / S version.

Multiplayer has been bumped up to 24 players, while the game runs “with a wonderful 4K resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second”.

Back in 2019, Eurogamer petrolhead Martin noted that the PS4 version had “excruicatingly long” loading times and a frame-rate “well short of 60fps”, though he still recommended the game overall.

Other improvements include dynamic dirt on vehicles, new visual effects for skidmarks, increased foliage, godrays, and improvements to lighting, particle effects and shadows.

“The creators of Flatout channel a little of the classic Destruction Derby as this brilliantly destructive racer emerges from Early Access,” Martin wrote in our 2019 review. “Wreckfest is, quite simply, the best Flatout game to date.”