The aircraft disappeared from radar on April 6 during a patrol flight near the southwestern island of Miyakojima. On board were two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members. Debris was previously found, including a door.
The search for the five occupants who are still missing continues, an army spokesman reported to AFP news agency on Sunday. The search involves the Japanese Coast Guard and the armed forces. The cause of the crash is still unclear.
