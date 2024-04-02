Home page World

A small plane on the way to Germany has gone missing. The last signal came from the Ötztal. © Ute Wessels/dpa

Since Saturday there has been no trace of a small plane that was on its way to Bavaria from Italy. Now a police helicopter has discovered a wreck.

Innsbruck – The wreckage of a small aircraft was discovered in the high mountains of Austria. It is very likely that it is the Cessna, which has been missing since Saturday, a police spokesman confirmed a report from “Bild”. In the afternoon, investigators were flown to the scene of the accident on Schrankar at an altitude of around 2,800 meters.

According to the “Tiroler Tageszeitung”, the Cessna 172 took off from Rome on Saturday with the destination Bad Wörishofen near Augsburg. However, radio contact was lost northeast of Sölden at 11:45 a.m. Shortly before, according to the newspaper, the German pilot had reported in an emergency call that he was losing altitude in his Cessna. According to the police, the search had been severely affected in the past few days by adverse weather conditions such as hurricane force winds. Authorities suspect that only the pilot was on board. dpa