Almost at the end of the best season of his career in the WRC, Pierre-Louis Loubet lost his historic navigator, Vincent Landais, who passed to dictate the notes to the 8 times world champion Sébastien Ogier.

The French driver who raced part-time with M-Sport in 2022 thus found himself without a navigator, although he is still in contention and one of the main candidates to be Ott Tanak’s next team-mate in M-Sport.

A delicate situation, to be managed in the best possible way in view of a 2023 which could reserve the Frenchman a good opportunity to show off. But, it is clear, a navigator is needed and will be needed who can help him make the most of it.

This weekend Loubet will take part in the Devoluy Rally – scheduled from 10 to 11 December as an event of the France Cup – and will do so at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally2. Navigating it will be an old WRC acquaintance: Nicolas Gilsoul.

The Belgian co-driver hasn’t raced in the WRC since the end of the 2020 season, when he broke up with Thierry Neuville. The 34-year-old from Sankt-Vith, after the lack of economic agreement between the parties, chose Martijn Wydaeghe, with whom he still races and has won 4 rallies in 2 seasons (Ypres, Catalonia, Acropolis and Japan) going straight to the podium at Rallye Monte – Carlo 2020, the debut match together.

After 13 hits with Neuville, Gilsoul turned to other pursuits. Among these also the Dakar and some rallies in Belgium with Gino Bux at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

He will now sail Loubet to Devoluy, but it could be the start of a partnership that could see him return to the WRC from next year. It remains to be seen whether Pierre-Louis will be employed in WRC2 or if, as mentioned, he will be Ott Tanak’s permanent teammate, just announced by M-Sport as the spearhead for next season.

The native of Chénée, Belgium, raced together with Thierry Neuville from 2011 to 2019, winning 13 world rallies and finishing second in the world championship dedicated to navigators 5 times. He has 43 podiums in the top WRC series, with 254 stage wins and a total of 1,307 points accumulated.