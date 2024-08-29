The WRC continues to think about its future, at least from a calendar point of view, with the specific aim of introducing another asphalt event starting from the 2026 season, the last one that will see the current hybrid Rally1 cars involved.

Already next season the World Rally Championship will propose a calendar that has returned to presenting 14 events, one more than the current one. But the promoters are already working on the next one, because several countries have expressed their interest in joining the WRC calendar.

The United States of America is expected to join in 2026 with a gravel rally based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The second goal of the WRC will be to expand the number of asphalt events to 5 (out of 14), which is about a third of the calendar.

In 2025, there will be 4 asphalt rallies: Monte Carlo, Central Europe Rally, Rally Japan and Rally of the Canary Islands. The latter will replace the Rally Croatia, which will however return to the World Championship list the following year.

The fifth slot for 2026 is currently being contested by several nations. Ireland is one of them. The intention of the event promoters is to sign a three-year contract to bring Ireland back to the World Rally Championship using the fifth slot dedicated to asphalt events.

The idea of ​​the promoters of what could become Rally Ireland is this: to rotate three cities as the base of the event over the three years. Waterford (hometown of the late Craig Breen), Limerick and Kerry would become the three bases to be rotated from year to year, if the promoters were able to secure a three-year deal.

“We are working in partnership with Motorsport Ireland and in particular their chairman Aiden Harper, who is doing a fantastic job,” WRC events director Simon Larkin told Motorsport.com when asked about Ireland’s bid.

“We are working with them as much as possible to realise their ambitions as well. I think the championship would love to go to Ireland and we also want to add another asphalt event to balance it out. Ireland is a fantastic candidate for that.”

“It is extremely likely that [un ulteriore round su asfalto] fits into an existing 14-round schedule.”

Larkin travelled to Ireland last month, where he met with members of the Irish government to discuss the country’s WRC plan.

“We met with the sports ministry’s major sports division and made a good presentation, which we are following up on and will make another presentation,” he said.

“We are currently conducting a study on the economic impact of three events in Poland, Latvia and Central Europe. These are numbers that we hope are worthy of being proud of. For many of these events we receive state funding and we want to show that this is not wasted money and that this money comes back as the number of international visitors who attend these events brings new money to the region and the city and pays it back.”