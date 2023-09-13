For several years now it has been clear that the current WRC format, with some exceptions, is no longer so compelling, especially on the last day of the race. This is the subject of discussion by the WRC Commission which will meet next week.

Over the last 3 months the WRC promoters have put together a series of ideas to improve the World Championship after suffering criticism from drivers, concerned about the appeal of the WRC and the lack of direction perceived externally.

Following some comments the drivers made to the press during the Rally Portugal, the WRC promoters invited them to meet and share their ideas and help improve the appeal of the category in June.

Petter Solberg, vice president of the FIA ​​drivers commission and 2003 world rally champion with Subaru, also contributed to gathering ideas. The meeting will be held on September 22nd and all the ideas collected will be examined to understand what to do.

WRC promoters have already said changes to the Sunday format will be top of the list. We are also discussing a reduction in events, a possible restructuring of the points system, a greater number of remote services and the abandonment of a central Assistance Park.

Some changes should already be implemented starting from next season, while others – the most significant ones – will be introduced starting from 2025, subject to rectification by the International Automobile Federation. The next meeting of the World Motorsport Council, which will be held online on October 19th, will discuss some changes that will need to be ratified.

In addition to this meeting, the WRC promoters also proposed that the World Championship drivers nominate a spokesperson to be added to the WRC Commission to be involved in future discussions.

“I think we will start making changes in 2024, but we need to be respectful of events running on a 12-month basis,” WRC event director Simon Larkin told media including Motorsport.com.

“The ideas that we will probably present have been well received by some events and we think that they can make the working hours of commissioners and volunteers more dynamic and real.”

“Should we do a stage at 7:08 in the morning and finish the day with a stage at 18:08 in the evening? I think at some events of the year it can be done, but should it be the norm, especially in Europe? NJon I think that is a realistic proposal to pursue.”

“We promoters of the WRC are a German company, we are bound by German laws, as are Hyundai and Finland [Toyota]with a rather strict labor law regarding working hours”:

“We need to keep a solid base in Europe and maybe in some events outside Europe we can go a little further.”

“I think Monte-Carlo is one of those events where we always want to push the limits: ‘a fundamental part of the image of that event [avere giornate lunghe]. Is Croatia one of them? Maybe not. Latvia, where will we go next year? Maybe not, it doesn’t have that iconic image that I think Monte-Carlo or the Safari has.”

“I think we can create different flavor events based on the market and the type of story we are trying to tell. If we think of each season as a book, we want the 14 chapters to be exceptionally different.”

When asked about the possibility of abandoning the central service fleet model, Larkin explained: “We are absolutely open to changing the single service fleet concept.”

“We already do a lot of Tire Fitting Zones, sometimes on Fridays to maximize the amount of kilometers we can do, and sometimes we do it on Saturdays. This already means that two mechanics go to each Tire Fitting Zone.”

“Maybe we need to have a model where a certain number of parts and tools can be transported in a certain way or in the car. If there are already two mechanics for a 15-minute tire fitting area… How long does it take to fit the tyres, 4, 5 or 6 minutes? They can do more in that time and that can help keep the cars in the race.”

“Maybe there’s an opportunity to keep the cars running and add something to the story. The other aspect of remote assistance is that we feel the sport is too focused on the team, which is the driver and the navigator, and that the work of the mechanics and engineers who keep the car in the race is not recognized.”

“Mechanics take great pride in running their cars and if there is a tire fitting area I can’t imagine the frustration you feel when a car goes out, knowing that the equipment or part that can putting it in a box can help the car keep running.”

“I think this is a key part and would make more heroes than just pilots and navigators.”