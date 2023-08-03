The WRC is in a period of transitional stalemate, with the FIA, the teams and promoters who are thinking about the future of the World Rally Championship and how to relaunch it after a period – still current – of declining interest from manufacturers and spectators.

Toyota Racing, however, believes a lot in rallies and the WRC. Being the reigning champion team (and, in all likelihood, will be confirmed again this year) is not enough. In fact, over the past few days, it has signed a letter of intent together with the city of Jyvaskyla and Toyota Mobility Foundation to build an environmentally sustainable structure.

Near Jyvaskyla, the seventh largest city in Finland by population (146,000 people), a new Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team Development Center will be built.

Jyvaskyla is perhaps Finland’s most rally-related place and Toyota has made it its center of gravity since 2017, when it returned to racing in the WRC with the Yaris WRC Plus.

The new Toyota Development Center will be a central place in the team’s operations, but it will also be a new base for developing better cars dedicated to Europe by exploiting the great variability of surfaces found around the point where the new base will be built.

The Development Center is also designed to reduce the CO2 emissions emitted by all the team’s activities through decarbonisation and emission reduction initiatives developed with the city of Jyvaskyla and TMF and to offset the emissions themselves through the introduction of wooden buildings with carbon storage benefits, forest protection through biodiversity enrichment and continuous cover management, as well as private power generation facilities and hydrogen mobility.

“Jyvaskyla has been the home of TGR-WRT for the past eight years and a big part of the success we have achieved. In setting up our new TGR-WRT Development Center here in Jyväskylä, we also want to be a good neighbor to the local community” .

“Under the leadership of our President, Akio Toyoda, we have begun discussions with the City of Jyvaskyla and TMF to explore ideas that support positive community development. With the signing of this letter of intent today we begin working together to plan , develop and realize these goals,” said Yuchiro Haruna, managing director of Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team.