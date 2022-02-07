The Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC Challenge Program, a project designed by the Japanese sports division to select and develop the most promising Japanese drivers, continues to grow.

This morning Toyota Racing WRC announced that it has included three young Japanese drivers selected for the rally program in its program.

These are Hikaru Kogure, Nao Otake and Yuki Yamamoto. The three become part of the project that in the last 7 years has brought Takamoto Katsuta into the WRC, one of the 4 drivers of the Japanese team who races in the World Rally at the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

The three drivers selected by Toyota took part in several days of testing in Finland at the wheel of road GR Yaris cars, as well as crosskart models and 2-wheel drive Rally4 cars.

Supervising the process was Mikko Hirvonen, a driver capable of winning 15 WRC rallies in his excellent career. The three winners, Koguyre, Otake and Yamamoto, have already taken part in some rounds of the Japanese rally championship.

Now, in the Toyota program, the three will be able to develop their skills to try to follow the same path undertaken and completed by Katsuta, thus becoming true WRC drivers. This week the first training session is taking place for them, centered on writing notes for 2-wheel drive Rally4 cars. All three will travel to Finland in early April to begin the intensive program that awaits them to develop their talents.

“We were really impressed with the attitude of all the candidates during the two weeks,” said Mikko Hirvonen. “They really put in a lot of effort and wanted to push their limits. They came from different backgrounds of motorsport and most of them had never ridden on snow and ice before. So there were a lot of new things to handle. for them, but they did it really well and made great strides. “

“We tried to select the riders we felt had the most potential for the future, but it wasn’t an easy decision to make. The three riders we chose showed a good determination to learn and make progress in their careers.”

“They also impressed us with how much they have improved over the two weeks, how they absorbed the information from the instructors and how they handled different situations under pressure. We believe they can have a really bright future in rallying. Now the real hard work for them begins. , but I’m sure they are ready for the challenge. “

Toyota’s young talent program opened in 2015 and has since brought Takamoto Katsuta to the WRC on a permanent basis. In 2021 the Japanese driver achieved his best results in the World Championship. The peak was reached at the Safari Rally, where he finished second overall, beaten only by Sébastien Ogier.