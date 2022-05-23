From this year Sébastien Ogier no longer runs full-time in the WRC, but selects some events to take part in at the wheel of the third hybrid GR Yaris Rally1.

Ogier has already raced this year in the Rallye Monte-Carlo, almost winning, and in the Rally of Portugal, in which he retired twice, albeit for different reasons. Over the weekend just ended, Ogier retired on Friday for running out of spare tires, while on Saturday he was the author of an error that led him off the road and stuck in a ditch.

A close victory and a double retirement, for Ogier, are certainly not enough. The desire for WRC is still great, it is no coincidence that he has already planned the next exit in the World Rally which will take place at Safari, the appointment set from 24 to 26 June in Kenya.

Motorsport.com had already anticipated Ogier’s possible double engagement between Portugal and Safari taking into consideration the WRC and WEC calendars, championships in which the eight-time world champion takes part in this 2022.

Date WEC events WRC concurrences 12/13 March Prologue – Sebring / March 18 1000 Miles of Sebring / 07 May 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps / June 8-12 24 Hours of Le Mans / 10th of July 6 Hours of Monza / Sept. 11 6 Hours of Fuji Acropolis Rally 11 November 8 Hours of Bahrain Rally of Japan

Ogier will not be at the wheel of a GR Yaris Rally1 at the Rally Italia Sardegna, the next round of the WRC scheduled from 2 to 5 June, because that weekend he will be busy testing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the LMP2 Richard Mille team.

No Italy therefore, but there will be at the Safari Rally. This means that in Italy Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm will be racing at the wheel of the third official GR Yaris Rally1. Ogier will return to Kenya with Benjamin Veillas in the last weekend of June.

The reigning WRC champion will try to repeat the success he achieved last year at Safari when, taking advantage of Thierry Neuville’s retirement due to a mechanical failure, he managed to beat teammate Takamoto Katsuta and give yet another success to Toyota and his palmarès is even richer.