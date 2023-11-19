Toyota, the icing on the cake has been placed. The Japanese company achieved a great hat-trick at the Rally Japan, the last round of the 2023 WRC and home race in which it achieved the best possible result in an already triumphant season.

Elfyn Evans won the Rally Japan ahead of her teammates Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera in a race that was already decided on Friday, when the pouring rain put the only credible rival of the GR Yaris Rally1 out of action: Thierry Neuville.

The Belgian, in an attempt to make up further ground from Evans and regain first place, ended up out after 100 meters of the special stage on SS6, leaving the door wide open for Toyota to triumph. Thanks to this victory, Elfyn Evans secured second place in the Drivers’ Championship behind teammate Kalle Rovanpera.

Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera had to do nothing but maintain their positions to take home the hat-trick. The gaps between the three GR Yaris Rally1 were so large that they led the team to freeze – wisely – the positions so as not to risk sensational and unnecessary accidents that could have compromised the final result. Ogier also suffered a 1 minute penalty for arriving late at a time check, but this did not spoil his second place, which he took home with a margin of just under half a minute over the newly crowned 2-time world champion.

Having said that Neuville’s retirement – who ended up being the driver with the most special stage victories, but this is a useless statistic – Esapekka Lappi only partially saved Hyundai Motorsport’s honor with a tasteless fourth place. The Finn blew his chances of a podium on the first day of competition, struggling in the rain.

The same goes for Takamoto Katsuta, fifth but with an adequate pace to think he can bring home a podium. The Japanese was responsible for an accident on the first day which cut him out of the fight for the top three positions. With difficulty he brought his GR Yaris to the end of the first stage, then changed gear the following day and recovered to grab the last position of the Top 5. But by then, it was too late for the podium.

The last Rally1 ranked in the top 10 is the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid of Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja. The Estonian crew was decimated by technical problems, therefore they were unable to bring home a good result in the last round with the M-Sport colors before returning to Hyundai Motorsport starting from 2024.

Andreas Mikkelsen sealed the 2023 WRC2 Drivers’ title by winning once again with the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The Norwegian occupied fourth position overall for a long time, thanks to a particularly effective first day in the rain. The comebacks of Lappi, Katsuta and Tanak brought him down to seventh place, but they didn’t take anything away from his race.

Second place in class went to Nikolay Gryazin, Mikkelsen’s teammate, while the podium was completed by the Polish Kajetan Kajetanowicz, again on a Fabia RS Rally2. Yet another triumph for the cars of the Mlada Boleslav company.