After Hyundai Motorsport, Toyota Racing has also unveiled its line up for the Acropolis Rally to be held in Greece in exactly one month, i.e. from the 7th to the 10th.

It was one of its riders, Sébastien Ogier, who unveiled the line up of the Japanese team. The 8-times WRC world champion took to Twitter to congratulate Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin on their win at Rally Finland last weekend, but he also broke some important news.

At the Acropolis, at the wheel of the third Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, number 17, he will be there together with his navigator Vincent Landais. This is the message with which he revealed his presence in Greece next month.

“Super proud of my team, once again! Really well done and a fantastic result achieved. Congratulations especially to Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin and also very happy for Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston for their podium. See you soon, in Greece “.

Ogier will arrive at the Acropolis from fifth in the standings despite having only completed 5 rallies this season. He will have an enviable starting position in Friday’s qualifying, which is why it is right to include him not only in the list of favorites for the win, but also to indicate him as the man to beat.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Takamoto Katsuta, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier will go in search of the victory that the Acropolis has been missing for exactly 12 years. The last success in Greece was achieved in 2011, beating the then Citroen teammate Sébastien Loeb by just over 10 seconds.

Ogier’s presence at the Acropolis also reveals that Toyota will race in Greece with 4 cars. In addition to the two for the owners Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans, there will also be Takamoto Katsuta, back from the good podium obtained at the Rally of Finland.

Hyundai Motorsport has already announced in the last few hours the names of the three crews it will line up in Greece. Thierry Neuville will be there, now closer to Kalle Rovanpera after the good second place in Finland and the second time obtained in the Power Stage. There will be Esapekka Lappi, who made a mistake in the last rally which compromised his chances of obtaining a great result.

But above all there will be the return of Dani Sordo on the third i20 N Rally1. The Spaniard hadn’t raced since the Safari Rally, as Teemu Suninen made his debut as owner at the Estonian and Finnish rallies, replacing the never-forgotten Craig Breen.